How to Get Rid Of Odors In Furniture

Spills are inevitable. Even the most careful of housekeepers will have a spill or two on a plush couch. Luckily, you can prevent the smell of mildew and rotting from coming through your couch cushions. Start by vacuuming your upholstered furniture. Push deep into the cushions and along the frame to get to the source of the odors. Wipe away any stains with a cloth dipped in a solution of one part water and one part denatured alcohol. (Be sure to wring out the cloth before wiping away the stains.) Then, remove any zippered or buttoned cushion covers and let them air out on an outdoor clothes line. You can also use an aerosol fungicide to attack any odors in the frame [source: Dorman ].