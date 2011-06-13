How to Get Rid Of Odors In Furniture

There's a lot of smells wafting through your home. From cooking to cleaning, parties to pets, your furniture absorbs many odors and not all of them are the freshest. But there are tricks to help your home smell clean and new. Read the tips listed below and learn about how you can get rid of odors in your furniture.

Couches and Armchairs Spills are inevitable. Even the most careful of housekeepers will have a spill or two on a plush couch. Luckily, you can prevent the smell of mildew and rotting from coming through your couch cushions. Start by vacuuming your upholstered furniture. Push deep into the cushions and along the frame to get to the source of the odors. Wipe away any stains with a cloth dipped in a solution of one part water and one part denatured alcohol. (Be sure to wring out the cloth before wiping away the stains.) Then, remove any zippered or buttoned cushion covers and let them air out on an outdoor clothes line. You can also use an aerosol fungicide to attack any odors in the frame [source: Dorman ].

Cabinets and Dressers For smelly cabinets and dressers, the simplest and most effective attack is white vinegar. Take a plastic container with a lid (a rinsed out yoghurt tub, for example) and poke a few holes in the lid. Fill the container with white vinegar, cover it and set it on the shelf overnight. The vinegar will absorb any lingering smell and leave your cabinets odor free. For a super smelly cabinet, wipe the shelves down with a cloth dampened in vinegar [source: Martha Stewart].