How to Make a Wooden Shoe Organizer

There are many ways to keep your shoes tidy, and various designs for shoe organizers. A wooden shoe rack is an attractive organizer that can be made from a variety of woods. Once your shoes are stored in your new rack, you'll be able to find the pair of shoes you want to wear without any trouble [source: Good Housekeeping]. Here's how to make a simple wooden shoe rack.

Materials needed:

Tenon saw

Glue

Chisel

One piece of wood 1-inch-by-10-inches-by-24-inches

Two pieces of wood 1½-by-1-inch-by-48-inches

Here's what to do:

Make the two end pieces for the rack. Cut the 1-inch-by-10-inches-by-24-inches piece of wood diagonally in half. You will have two identical triangular pieces of wood. Measure 11 inches (28 centimeters) along the long perpendicular side of each triangle and saw off the point. Make the rails. Cut each 48-inch piece of 1½-by-1-inch wood in to two lengths of 1½-by-1-inch-by-24 inches. You will then have four pieces of wood the same length. These are the rails. Make rebates on the rails. Mark out rebates, 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) from the ends on each of the rails. The rebates should be as wide as the end piece. These rebates will ensure that the rail fits neatly over the end piece. Cut the rebates half an inch (1.27 centimeters) deep with a tenon saw. Remove all the wood from within the rebate, and smooth down the rebate with the chisel. Attach the rails. Mark the end pieces where you want to place the rails. Make sure the rails will be level. Shoes should be able to rest with the heels fitting over the top rail and the soles of the shoes resting on the bottom rail. Spread some glue in the rebates and press them onto the end pieces at the spots you have marked [source: Wood Workers Institute ].