How to Maximize Storage Space

Bathroom Storage Space
- Hang a wicker basket on the bathroom wall for storing towels, tissues, soap, bath toys, and other incidentals.
- Make your shower rod do double duty. Attach extra hooks to hold a back brush and a net bag for bath toys and washcloths.
- Erect shelves in the space beside the vanity, behind the door, or over the toilet. Such shelves offer convenient storage without intruding on floor space.
- Consider installing over-the-door towel racks, or place hooks on the inside of the bathroom door for towels and bathrobes.