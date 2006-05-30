Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

How to Maximize Storage Space

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Bathroom Storage Space

Everyone wishes they had more storage space at home -- maybe a lot more.
Everyone wishes they had more storage space at home -- maybe a lot more.
Publications International, Ltd.
  • ­Hang a wicker basket on the bathroom wall for storing towels, tissues, soap, bath toys, ­and other incidentals.
  • Make your shower rod do double duty. Attach extra hooks to hold a back brush and a net bag for bath toys and washcloths.
  • Erect shelves in the space beside the vanity, behind the door, or over the toilet. Such shelves offer convenient storage without intruding on floor space.
  • Consider installing over-the-door towel racks, or place hooks on the inside of the bathroom door for towels and bathrobes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement