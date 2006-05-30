How to Maximize Storage Space

Bedroom Storage Space
- Add more storage space in your bedroom by building a headboard storage unit. You can place books, lamps, or a radio on top of the unit and store extra linens and blankets on the inside.
- Use flat roll-out bins for under-the-bed storage. They can hold bed linens, sewing supplies, and infrequently used items.
- For a double-duty ottoman, build a plywood box with a hinged cover. Paint the outside, or cover it with fabric. Add a thick cushion for comfortable sitting, and store your magazines in style.