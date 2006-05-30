How to Maximize Storage Space

Store dinnerware and cutlery near the dishwasher so that it can be emptied quickly and easily.

Keep placemats flat and out of the way by hanging them on a clipboard hung from a hook inside a cabinet or pantry door.

Free up counter space by putting your microwave on a shelf above the counter.

To make the most of available space when storing tapered glassware, position every other glass upside down.

Hang your sharp knives inside or on the side of a high cabinet to save drawer space and keep them out of the reach of children.

To economize on drawer space, arrange wooden spoons and other utensils bouquet-style in a handsome pitcher or canister.

If you lack drawer space for kitchen linens and towels, store them in baskets on the counter.