How to Maximize Storage Space

Kitchen Storage Space
- An efficient kitchen saves both time and steps. Make sure your kitchen offers an efficient and effective work triangle. The work areas should be between 4 and 9 feet from one another. Shorter distances mean you are too cramped; longer ones mean you must take tiring extra steps. If you're not remodeling, consider moving the refrigerator or the range if your kitchen is extremely inefficient.
- Store dinnerware and cutlery near the dishwasher so that it can be emptied quickly and easily.
- Keep placemats flat and out of the way by hanging them on a clipboard hung from a hook inside a cabinet or pantry door.
- Free up counter space by putting your microwave on a shelf above the counter.
- To make the most of available space when storing tapered glassware, position every other glass upside down.
- Hang your sharp knives inside or on the side of a high cabinet to save drawer space and keep them out of the reach of children.
- To economize on drawer space, arrange wooden spoons and other utensils bouquet-style in a handsome pitcher or canister.
- If you lack drawer space for kitchen linens and towels, store them in baskets on the counter.
- If you don't have cabinet space for your pots and pans, put a small wooden ladder -- painted to match your kitchen -- in a corner and place the pots and pans on the steps.