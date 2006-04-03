How to Organize a Garage

­

As you sort through everything in your garage, you'll quickly realize that many items need more specific and detailed handling. Or you may decide to designate a specific area as a workshop or as storage for your particular hobby or sport. Your sport may be tennis, skiing, golf, bicycling, or some other activity A neat and tidy look combined with a great deal of storage can be achieved with this equipment displayed on the walls rather than scattered on the floor. For the carpenter or home handyman, there are certainly a number of ways to control and regulate the tool situation. A workbench is a good way to gain some control over the equipment and the many nuts, bolts, and screws that are necessary for this hobby.

­ If you're simply looking for a place and a way to organize the tools, nails, and wrenches you use periodically a rack or portable tool box may do the trick. This can be kept in the garage or in the basement, depending on your needs and space.