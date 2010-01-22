How to Organize a Pantry

When it comes to organizing your pantry, using a few simple tools can make all the difference. Containers, baskets and stair step shelves may help bring harmony to the clutter of food that's currently populating your pantry. Aside from helping your food stay fresh, airtight containers can serve a number of other purposes as well. Many of these containers are designed to be stackable, which means you'll be able to maximize your storage space. Others come with measuring lines, and many of them are see-through, too [source: Brewer]. By using containers that have these features, you'll be able to tell exactly what ingredients you're running low on just by looking.

As for baskets, you can think of them like drawers. Instead of pushing aside canned goods to get to the cereal, for example, you simply pull out the cereal basket and the cans are within arm's reach. You can also set it on the table in the morning and when everyone is done eating cereal, you just put it back. Similarly, you can use these baskets to organize meals or everything you'll need to bake a pie. For busy home cooks, having everything they need in one easy-to-move basket could be a big time-saver [source: Naughton].

Another common complaint about many pantries is that the way they're designed allows the food at the front of the shelves to block the food in the back. There are tools that can serve as a solution for this -- stair step shelves. These shelves basically work like stadium seating at a movie theater. When you use them, you can put cans on the back of the shelf and still see them, because the cans at the front of the shelf are lower [source: Better Homes and Gardens].

Another tool you can invest in to help with your pantry project is a label maker. Of course, a pen and some tape would suffice, but using a label maker to label your pantry's contents could help pull your meticulously organized pantry together with a uniform, finishing touch. You can use it to label containers as well as different sections of shelving for specific items. This will make it just a little harder for items to end up in the wrong spot.

Sealing the Deal Tupperware was invented by a man name Earl Silas Tupper. He started selling his invention in 1946, but no one wanted it because plastic had a bad reputation. It wasn't until 1949 -- when a woman named Brownie Wise started having Tupperware parties -- that the product really took off. Today, average Tupperware sales amount to around $1.2 billion annually [source: Tupperware].

