How to Organize Bills

In this day and age, you can probably pay every bill you have online with the click of a mouse. It's easy, and the best part is that it can save you time and money. You just have to be careful to avoid the common pitfalls of paying bills online. One way to do that is to stay organized to make sure you don't miss payments and rack up late fees.

The easiest way to stay on top of your online bills is to set up automatic payments. If you have the technological means to do so, your bills will be paid directly from your bank account every month, so you don't have to pay as much attention to due dates. Some banks may also offer online bill paying options that allow you to pay all your bills from one Web page. This can take some time to set up, but once it's done you should be able to see every bill you owe listed right in front of you. Even better, you'll be able to pay them all each month in a matter of minutes.

If you do start paying your bills online, some companies may offer a paperless statement option. If you sign up, you'll receive all your bills by e-mail from that point on -- no more paper mail to clog up your mailbox. Just be careful. If you do sign up for paperless statements, be sure to create a folder in your email program where you can keep all your electronic bills. If one gets lost in your inbox and you forget about it, you could get hit with late fees.

Getting rid of paper bills can make a big difference. Not only could it cut down on the clutter in your life, but it may also decrease the amount of time it takes you to pay your bills. Just make sure you write down the confirmation number for each bill you pay online. That way if there's a problem later, you'll have proof that you did pay it, and the situation should be resolved much more quickly. It's also a good idea to check your statements regularly so you can review what you've paid for, even if you're paying bills automatically.

