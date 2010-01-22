How to Organize a Child's Room

As we discussed on the previous page, the process of taking inventory of your child's bedroom might be the most challenging and detailed step of the organizational process. Grab a pen and some paper; set yourself up with a clipboard and get to work.

As you survey the room and its contents, what natural categories jump out at you? Furniture, bedding, clothing, toys and books are often found in children's bedrooms. Design a chart with each of your categories acting as the head of a column. Get your child to help you make categories. Since preschoolers are also learning the art of categorizing information, they might even enjoy helping you with this step, especially if you can turn it into a game. Be sure to decide on clear categories so your child can easily figure out in which category his or her possessions belong [source: Dunleavy].

Advertisement

Once you've chosen your categories, take inventory by writing down each item under its appropriate heading. Moving systematically through the objects and furniture in the room is helpful here. Start with the big things, such as furniture and bedding.

Once your reach the clothing category, sorting may become a bit more challenging. Children grow constantly, and chances are good that your child's closet and dresser possess a wide variety of clothing options. Some of these may no longer fit or might just be completely worn out. Take specific inventory of these as well, noting, for example, how many pairs of jeans your child has. Make sure to write the sizes of all clothing and other important notes on your inventory sheet.

Once you've categorized all of your child's belongings, it's time to decide what stays and what goes. Read on to find out how to begin making these decisions.