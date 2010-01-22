How to Organize a Child's Room

Once you have determined what you will keep in your child's room, it is time to find a home for each item. Depending on the size of the room, you might consider dividing it into a few zones. Zone planning makes it easier for kids (and adults) to know exactly where objects should be stored. Typical zones for a bedroom include a sleeping zone, dressing zone, playing zone and reading zone.

Arrange furniture to reflect each zone. The bed should be the main feature of the sleeping zone. Any special stuffed animals or blankets should be kept exclusively in this zone so as to prevent them from getting lost. If the child is old enough to operate a light, a bedside table with a reading lamp would be an appropriate addition to this zone.

The dressing zone's main feature should be the child's dresser and closet. Even many young toddlers express an interest in dressing themselves, so make it easy for you child to reach the clothing and hamper. By placing often worn clothing in accessible baskets or drawers, children will learn how to dress themselves and take care of their clothing.

The reading zone and playing zone may overlap. It is a good idea, however, to have a comfortable spot for your child to develop a positive relationship with reading. Make sure these zones have adequate light for playing and reading. Provide storage areas for toys.

Now that you've developed zones for your child's room, it's time to finally put everything away. Read on to learn creative ideas for storing toys, books and clothing.