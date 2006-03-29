how to organize closet accessories



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.



When organizing a closet, one objective is to store each classification of accessories effectively and efficiently. If each group of accessories were handled independently, they could be stored in the least amount of space, with maximum accessibility and visibility. But all your accessories must be dealt with at once: You need to find a method of storage for your shoes, sweaters, belts, neckties, handbags, and jewelry that is compatible and efficient for all accessories. This is known as maximized space utilization. For example, if you have an arrangement of modular shelf/drawer units, storage capacity can be nearly doubled by inserting additional shelves between the existing shelves.



At the same time, the length, depth, and height of the storage unit itself is unchanged, occupying the same amount of floor space and wall space. This same idea can be applied to any closet in your house.









Divide and Conquer

Dividing larger spaces into smaller, more manageable segments that more closely resemble the size and shape of the items they hold eliminates the stacks and piles of garments and accessories that are so common in closets. Drawer organizers work well for positioning and arranging articles in a drawer so that each article is plainly visible. Regarding shelf storage, acrylic shelf dividers provide an adaptable and easy yet sufficient way to segregate a whole shelf into specifically assigned storage compartments. These dividers are perfect for handbags, sweaters, hats, or any other conceivable item.



Remember, with any storage system it is important to choose only those storage methods that are easy to use. This does not mean that the product or hardware should be a simple design but that the method of storage should be appropriate for the items. If the method does not coincide with your own routine usage, your closet will soon be in disorder and disarray again no matter how well-intentioned or disciplined you may be.





©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Drawer organizers can also

help you organize space.





For example, a plain two-inch hook is about as simple a piece of hardware as can be found. And screwing a row of hooks into a wall of your closet for hanging belts, ties, and scarves is an easy method of storage. But difficulties will arise when two, three, or more items are hung on the same hook. You then have to search and remove all the items to retrieve the one you want. In this case, the method that will guarantee smooth and unencumbered efficiency is to hang only one article on each hook.



After deciding where your hanging clothes will be inside your closet (but before you actually hang those items), you should consider what to do with the smaller sections of space that will hold your accessories. These smaller areas are the shelves, the floor, the side walls, and the wall space above and to each side of the closet door.



Shoes are the main contender for most of this remaining space. The good news is the methods for storing shoes can be flexible, compact, and innovative. We will cover those methods in the next section.

