How to Organize Computer Files

When you have decided what files you want to keep on your computer, you can put them in folders. Creating a folder can, in most cases, be done by right-clicking and selecting "New" and then "Folder," at which point you will be able to give that folder a specific name. When naming your folders, keep the names short and simple. Try to avoid using abbreviations, because there's always the chance you may forget what the abbreviation represents. Then you'll end up having to go through the folder to figure out what's inside, defeating the purpose of naming the folder in the first place.

Sometimes your computer will automatically save your files in a certain location in an effort to keep itself organized. This can backfire, though, if you don't pay attention to the address of the file when it's created. Creating your own folders can help you stay organized in a way that is familiar to you. When you are in the process of naming files and assigning them to different folders, it may be helpful to limit the type of files that go into each folder. Keep all Word documents in one folder and spreadsheets in another. Later, you'll be able to locate what you are looking for in a quick and efficient manner.

Once you have established a system, do your best to maintain it. If you create a new file or program, put it in the appropriate folder immediately. Sorting files and folders on a regular basis is one of the keys to keeping your system neat and organized.

Organizing and maintaining files on your computer is a great step in the right direction. There are other ways to store your files if you feel that keeping them all on your computer is taking up too much memory space. In the next section, you'll learn about other options for storing your computer files.