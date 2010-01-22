How to Organize Coupons

Once you've decided how to sort your coupons, you'll need a place to store them that's easy to keep organized and readily accessible. Just as you'll find your own best method of organizing, you'll also find the best way to keep your coupons organized. There are many options, ranging from free methods you can find around the house to simple organizational tools you can pick up at an office supply store.

If you want to keep it simple and free, try recycling some common household items to store your coupons. You can use paper clips to separate them into categories and store them in a plastic sandwich bag. You can also use envelopes to store your coupons by category, or you can grab an old shoebox or diaper-wipe container to create a filing system. All of these items can be found around the house and can be easily transformed into a convenient storage container [source: Jones].

If you want something a bit more official, purchase an index card box from an office supply store, and you can either make or purchase dividers that will help keep everything in order. An accordion file with a built-in filing system is another option. If you have a lot of coupons to keep track of, you may want to make a coupon binder in which you can put clear trading card sheets. These pockets are perfect for storing coupons, and you can find specific coupons at a glance [source: Moms Need to Know].

Whatever you use, make sure you can easily store the coupons according to your organizing system. You may also want to pick a storage system that you can take with you when shopping.

If you want to be even more organized, there are some easy-to-use online organizing options to check out. Read on for more information on how to use these.