How to Organize a Craft Room

Before you put away all your craft room contents, set up any furniture or large storage containers. If you have a passion for several distinctly different crafts, set up multiple workstations -- you don't want paint accidentally spilling on fabric [source: Kichura]. As you set up your worktables, also consider whether you stand or sit for particular activities. Make sure your tables are the right heights so you're not uncomfortable when you're in the middle of a project.

Once the larger elements of your craft room are in the right place, you can start to put away the smaller pieces. Store each type of supply in its own container so you'll know where to find something when you need it. You may want to use clear plastic or glass containers for some supplies, so you can find items at a glance [source: Martha Stewart Living]. On the other hand, some supplies can easily look messy, such as piles of leftover beads and buttons, so you may want to keep these in opaque containers. Either way, you don't have to spend money on storage containers if you don't want to -- just reuse old jars, and label them so you know what's what.

For subcategories of similar supplies, consider containers with multiple drawers or multi-tiered baskets. That way, you can keep similar things together and still be organized. You'll likely have a number of small containers for groups of supplies, and after putting these together, you'll need to decide if you want to keep them on shelves or hidden away in drawers or cabinets. The amount of space in your craft room will likely influence this decision, but you should also take into account how accessible you need each item to be.

Versatile Storage Whenever possible, choose containers that can hold a variety of items. Not that you should mix your thread with your pens, but you may have more thread than pens in the future. Versatile storage will be more useful as your crafting needs grow and change [source: Country Living].

