How to Organize a Home Office

Getting your paperwork and files in order can be a challenge. However, with a little preparation and a filing system that works for you, you'll be on your way to a more organized home office in no time.

If you have lots of files piled up, the first step is to sort them into different categories. The first category will be files that you need access to on a daily basis, and these files should be kept within arm's reach. The second category contains files that you may need access to on a regular -- but not daily -- basis. The third category will be files you rarely use that can be archived [source: Creel].

To begin the sorting process, you'll need a few supplies including a file cabinet or file boxes, folders and a way to create labels, either by hand or with a label maker. Keep files that you need to access daily clearly labeled and organized by name or date in the file cabinet or box next to your desk. Category-two files can be kept in a corner of your office to allow for easy access, and files that you don't use often can be archived. You can keep these files in a closet or basement, but be sure to keep them off the ground -- you don't want a flooded basement destroying your records.

Once you've organized all your files, you may find yourself with a lot of trash. Check out the next section for some eco-friendly tips for disposing office waste.