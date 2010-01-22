How to Organize Kids' Toys

With holidays, birthdays and other special occasions, kids receive so many new toys a year that it can be overwhelming to know where and how to store them. This is why the first step to organizing your kids' playroom should be to take a good look at what you have. It may be time to weed out some of those toys -- the less clutter you have to deal with, the easier it will be to start organizing.

To begin, take inventory of the toys and games your children have. Look for duplicates, broken toys, toys with missing pieces and toys your kids rarely play with. This may seem like a daunting task at first, but having a good idea of what's in your playroom will make the next organizational steps much easier.

Once you have a solid list to work with, begin dividing toys into categories: toys to keep, broken toys to throw away and gently used toys to donate. Don't hesitate to get your kids involved in this process and let them choose what they would like to keep or give away. Set ground rules and then let your kids decide. You may be surprised how excited they are to donate old toys to less-fortunate children [source: Rosemond].

Now that you have an idea of what's in your playroom, you can take the necessary steps to reduce clutter. You can now look at what you have to work with and start sorting your toys into easy-to-organize groups.