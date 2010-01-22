How to Organize Photos

The possibilities for storing photos may seem endless -- albums, boxes and frames are all viable options. Frames are the most obvious option for displaying photos you want to view every day. Photos you like to glance through occasionally, or that you want to share with others, you may place in an album for easy accessibility. Other photos that may be of a more private nature you'll want to store in an out-of-the-way box. However you display or store your photos, be sure you do so in a way that protects them over time.

Dumping photos in shoeboxes may seem like an easy way to get them at least somewhat organized, but doing so means you're practically asking for photos to be bent or torn. Plastic bags and large envelopes are other photo storage disasters to clear to steer of. Sticky notes may be an easy way to label photos, but leaving them stuck to photos for an extended period of time can cause damage.

Advertisement

When printed photos come back from the developer, it may be tempting to leave them in the envelopes you receive them in. However, such envelopes aren't meant to store photos for an extended period of time. In fact, the acid in these envelopes can actually discolor photos, so be sure to move your pictures to a safe place as soon as possible. Other envelopes are made specifically for long-term photo storage, so if you're intent on using envelopes, make sure you get the right kind [source: Sutton].

Printed photos are fun, but with digital technology on the rise, they aren't as common as they once were. For information on organizing digital photos, read on.