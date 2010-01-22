How to Organize Recipes

When it comes to storing your digital recipes, you have two main options: store the recipes on your own computer using folders or recipe organizing software, or store them online using an e-mail account, a service like Google Docs or an online recipe service.

If you store them on your computer, your recipes will be available to you as long as you're near it. The advantage of this is that even if you aren't online or can't connect to the Internet, you can still get to your recipes. If you store them on a laptop, your recipes become more portable, an advantage if you visit relatives for the holidays and you'd like to make your traditional stuffing. And storing them on your computer keeps them private -- if you have any "secret" recipes you don't want others to know, this is the way to go [source: Resinger, Baldwin].

The other option is to store your recipes online. If the Google Docs approach doesn't appeal to you, there are a number of online recipe boxes that are inexpensive or free. If you have a reliable Internet connection, this method has some advantages. For one, you can access your recipes from any computer or smartphone. Also, you can easily share recipes with others in your online community [source: One tsp.].

Both software and online options have features you may want to take advantage of, including shopping-list generation, menu-planning features and the ability to produce your own custom-made cookbooks to give as gifts. You may want to consider storing your recipes both online and on your computer -- this would give you nearly unlimited access to your recipes.

Keep reading for examples of specific recipe-organizing software programs and their features.