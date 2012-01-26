How to Organize Ties

" " Pick one out and tie one on. Hemera/ Thinkstock

If you're lucky enough to have a job that doesn't require wearing a tie every day, then you probably don't have much of a tie collection. But for the majority of the working stiffs who don't have the luxury of spending the day in their PJs, a suitable selection of ties is a must. And, of course, they need to be clean and wrinkle-free, so your storage system is an important consideration. There's nothing worse than hopping in your car and catching a glimpse of your creased tie as you're heading out to an important business meeting.

How you decide to organize your ties will depend on the method you use to select a tie to wear each day. It also doesn't hurt to take into consideration the different occasions you have ties for. If you're just a work tie guy, you can probably get away with sorting by color. Solid blue goes with blue stripes, while solid gray and gray checks become mates. If you really want to go all out, use the rainbow organization scheme that magazines use in ads. Remember ROY G BIV? Store your ties in this color order, starting with red, then orange, yellow, green and blue and indigo and ending with violet. In dude language, that would be purple. For quick access, keep work ties separate from casual ties and super dressy ties.