How to Organize Tools

Power tools are generally larger than hand tools. However, much like your hand tools, how you decide to organize your power tools will depend largely on how many you have, how much room you have to store them, and how often you plan on using them. For someone who has only a few power tools -- for example, a circular saw, a drill and a belt sander -- they may be able to get away with buying a large tool box that has a drawer big enough to hold all three of these items. Someone with a larger collection, however, will have to find a different solution.

Chances are that if you have a lot of power tools, you also have a space to use them -- whether it's your garage or a workshop. One of the most common ways to organize power tools is in bins or containers below a workbench or a tabletop [source: Tolpin]. Buying containers that can seal might be a good idea, because they'll protect your power tools from water or any other hazard that could potentially damage them. For the same reason, it's also a good idea to store them off of the ground. Also keep in mind that storing your power tools too low could end up being a strain on your back. If you do decide to use containers to store your power tools, you can organize them by putting similar items in the same container. For example, a circular saw, a jig saw and a reciprocating saw can all go in the same bin.

If you need your power tools to be even more accessible, you could also try building a storage cabinet for them or simply a shelf for them to sit on. This is relatively inexpensive, and if you use the tools quite a bit, it might be a better option. Waferboard is cheap and works great for this type of project [source: Brown]. Depending on how high the ceiling in your workspace is, you might also consider installing hooks to hang your power tools from. Just make sure the hooks are strong enough to support the weight of whatever you're hanging on them.

Of course, if you have a lot of power tools, then you probably have a few seasonal tools as well. Keep reading to find out how you can organize them.