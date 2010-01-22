How to Organize Wrapping Paper Supplies

Clutter is one of those things that can sort of creep up on you. You might not even notice it until you look around and suddenly realize you can't see the surface of any table, desk or bookshelf in your home. Wrapping paper supplies can be some of the main culprits -- especially during the winter holidays. Rolls of paper, tape, tags, pens, bows and ribbon can take over a table, a closet -- sometimes even the floor of a whole room -- in less time than it takes to say "Ho Ho Ho!"

There are many potential benefits to getting your wrapping paper supplies in order. For one, you may feel more relaxed. It can be stressful to wade through a bunch of half-used wrapping paper rolls every day to get to your closet. Also, getting organized might save you some time. Instead of digging around in the mess for awhile to find what you're looking for, you should be able to go directly to the supplies you need to wrap a gift. A couple of minutes saved when you are already running late to the holiday party can make a difference.

Additionally, getting that wrapping paper out of the way could help make your house cleaner overall. After all, it's a little difficult to dust a cluttered surface or vacuum a covered floor[source: Life Organizers].

Organizing your wrapping paper supplies can potentially save you money, too. Every time you buy a roll of wrapping paper or tape because you can't remember what you already have or where you put it, you're spending money unnecessarily.

