How to Organize Your Closet

The underlying key to success is having a clear, well-conceived plan, whether the plan is your own or a scheme designed by you and the organizer/designer. In your haste to sink your teeth into the task at hand, you may have a tendency to disregard the planning stage. If you don't have a plan, you'll probably end up taking everything out of the closet. This will leave you with a mound of stuff piled on the floor with absolutely no idea how to organize it in any better manner than the way it was. This kind of impulsive behavior leads to frustration and di­scontent.

With a carefully crafted plan, ­you can look forward to a smooth and swift process. The finished project will be comfortable to live with, and you won't encounter any difficulties or unpleasant surprises during or after the project's completion. Remember this simple equation: The more time spent planning, the less time or money spent later in physical labor or correcting mistakes.

Tips and Tricks

­ After deciding whether to do the organizing yourself or with the help of a consultant, investigate the impact of the following elements of organizing. These elements bring sparkle, refinement, practicality, and common sense to the area to be organized.

Simplicity. Conserving space is important, but not if it makes the system harder to operate than a system using a little more space. Keep it simple; a system that isn't being used isn't a system at all, no matter how much space is conserved.

Consistency. The ultimate goal is to use methods that can be maintained without any extra effort on your part. The system should be designed in such a way that your daily, routine use of the system keeps it in order.

Compromise. Few things in life, including organizing a closet, can be attained without some amount of compromise. You may have to forfeit advantages in one area to achieve advantages in another. Many parts are contingent on other parts, just like the pieces of a puzzle.

Propaganda. Let the buyer beware is an apt warning for consumers to heed. Manufacturers display a constant stream of new products and gadgets for "organizing." Don't be swayed or confused by advertising or the myriad products on the market. Decide what you need and then search the marketplace for the product or materials that will do the job.

Uniformity. The finished project will look more attractive if the products, hardware, materials, and appointments go together well. Personal preference influences whether the look will be utilitarian or decorative, but standardization and unity are impressive ingredients.

In general, the budget is one of those elements in a project that requires compromise. If you received an estimate from a professional organizing company that stopped your heart, compare it with the cost of doing it yourself. The main savings of doing it yourself will come through a reduction in labor costs.

Should you decide to do a project on your own, you'll also need to ask yourself if you need any tools or special equipment. Most household tool boxes will supply the essentials, but systems may require an extra tool.

While firming up the details of your project, remember a fact that often goes overlooked. When the existing closet system is removed from a storage area, it will leave holes, scratches, and other unsightly conditions behind. It demands less time and energy if the closet or storage area is patched, prepped, and repainted before the new system is installed. Don't forget to add this extra expenditure to the total budget for the project.

Organizing your closets can appear to be a daunting task. But with the right determination and well-crafted plan, you can work your way toward a well-organized closet!

