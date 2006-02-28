How to Organize Your Household Papers

When organizing your household papers, it's hard to know which papers need to be kept on hand and which can be stored in a safe-deposit box. Here are some simple guidelines:

What to File at Home...

Banking--check registers, extra checks, passbooks, canceled checks

Car titles, insurance policies, maintenance records, payment stubs

List of all credit cards with numbers and telephone numbers; credit card statements

Guarantees and warranties, including instruction pamphlets

House records -- insurance policy and mortgage papers; list of home improvements and receipts; lease and renter's insurance policy, if renting

Investment records -- 401(k), mutual fund, and broker statements

Medical records -- immunizations, insurance forms, insurance payments, prescriptions

Life insurance policies

Tax records --c opies of tax records for previous years and receipts for deductible expenses you plan to claim in next year's return

Copy of will (keep another copy at your attorney's office)

What to Store in a Safe-Deposit Box...

Personal papers, including birth certificates, marriage license, passports, military service records, divorce decrees

House deed and title

Financial holdings, including savings bonds, bank certificates of deposit, stock certificates

List of valuables (include room-by-room videotape of home, if possible)

Once you have a system in place for organizing your papers, your household will run much more efficiently. In addition, you will be better prepared to deal with the inevitable emergencies that pop up.