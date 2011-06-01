How to Polish Marble

When designing your home, you chose marble for its beauty and elegance, but you didn't know how careful you had to be when cleaning it. Though it may look scratch proof and maintainable, marble is actually quite sensitive to cleaning products and scuffs. Read the tips listed below and learn about how to polish the marble in your home.

Ammonia and water Marble is a surprisingly porous and gentle stone. If you use harsh cleaners, the acids in the solution with react with the Marble is a surprisingly porous and gentle stone. If you use harsh cleaners, the acids in the solution with react with the limestone in the marble. Over time the acids will erode the marble and make it weak. Often the simplest of cleaners are the most effective on marble. Gently clean your marble with a weak ammonia solution. Simply pour 16 tablespoons (1 cup) of ammonia into 5 gallons (18.9 liters) of water. This neutral pH balanced solution will be strong enough to clean your floors or countertops, but balanced enough not to affect your marble [source: Tarver ].

Baking soda and water Mix 3 tablespoons of baking soda with 1 quart (0.95 liters) of water. Wipe your floors or countertops with the solution. Allow it to set for a little while and then rinse the marble with warm water [source: Mix 3 tablespoons of baking soda with 1 quart (0.95 liters) of water. Wipe your floors or countertops with the solution. Allow it to set for a little while and then rinse the marble with warm water [source: Tarver ].

Protective Sealers Marble is particularly susceptible to staining, especially if you drop acidic solutions, such as tomato sauce or red wine, on it. Visit your hardware store to purchase a sealer specifically for marble. Once a year apply the sealer according to the directions supplied. This will ensure that your marble remains shiny and polished, and will protect your floors and countertops from hard to remove stains [source: Martha Stewart].