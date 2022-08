How to Polish Marble

Marble is a surprisingly porous and gentle stone. If you use harsh cleaners, the acids in the solution with react with the limestone in the marble. Over time the acids will erode the marble and make it weak. Often the simplest of cleaners are the most effective on marble. Gently clean your marble with a weak ammonia solution. Simply pour 16 tablespoons (1 cup) of ammonia into 5 gallons (18.9 liters) of water. This neutral pH balanced solution will be strong enough to clean your floors or countertops, but balanced enough not to affect your marble [source: Tarver ].