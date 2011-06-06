How to Remove Ink From Dryer

What do you do when you find that a little bit of ink has darkened your laundry and made a mess inside the dryer? Simply try one of these remedies to clean the inside of your clothes dryer.

You'll need some of the following:

Powdered laundry detergent

Soft cloth, damp cloth, clean cloths

Liquid, nonflammable household cleaner

Paper towels, scrubby

Rubbing alcohol

Old white towels

Chlorine bleach

Here are some ways to remove all traces of ink from your dryer:

Clean all the plastic parts inside the dryer drum. Pour rubbing alcohol on a scrubby or an old, clean rag, and rub the stain until it disappears.

Apply ordinary nonflammable, liquid household cleaner to the stained area with a soft cloth. Rub at the stain until all the excess dye and stains are removed [source: Kitchen aid ].

Apply a paste made of powdered laundry detergent and very warm water to the stain, using a soft cloth [source: Kitchen aid ].

Whatever you use to remove the ink, there's another step to ensure the stains are gone so your next load of laundry will be safe from the ink:

Run a load of old, white towels that have been soaked in bleach and wrung out. This will remove any remaining stains. Wipe the dryer with a damp cloth. Toss some old rags in the dryer, and run them through a heat cycle to be sure no remaining ink will stain your next load [source: Heloise].