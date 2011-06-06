How to Remove Ink From Dryer

What do you do when you find that a little bit of ink has darkened your laundry and made a mess inside the dryer? Simply try one of these remedies to clean the inside of your clothes dryer.
You'll need some of the following:
- Powdered laundry detergent
- Soft cloth, damp cloth, clean cloths
- Liquid, nonflammable household cleaner
- Paper towels, scrubby
- Rubbing alcohol
- Old white towels
- Chlorine bleach
Here are some ways to remove all traces of ink from your dryer:
- Clean all the plastic parts inside the dryer drum. Pour rubbing alcohol on a scrubby or an old, clean rag, and rub the stain until it disappears.
- Apply ordinary nonflammable, liquid household cleaner to the stained area with a soft cloth. Rub at the stain until all the excess dye and stains are removed [source: Kitchen aid].
- Apply a paste made of powdered laundry detergent and very warm water to the stain, using a soft cloth [source: Kitchen aid].
Whatever you use to remove the ink, there's another step to ensure the stains are gone so your next load of laundry will be safe from the ink:
- Run a load of old, white towels that have been soaked in bleach and wrung out. This will remove any remaining stains.
- Wipe the dryer with a damp cloth.
- Toss some old rags in the dryer, and run them through a heat cycle to be sure no remaining ink will stain your next load [source: Heloise].
