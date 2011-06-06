How to Remove Ink From Dryer

What do you do when you find that a little bit of ink has darkened your laundry and made a mess inside the dryer? Simply try one of these remedies to clean the inside of your clothes dryer.

You'll need some of the following:

  • Powdered laundry detergent
  • Soft cloth, damp cloth, clean cloths
  • Liquid, nonflammable household cleaner
  • Paper towels, scrubby
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Old white towels
  • Chlorine bleach

Here are some ways to remove all traces of ink from your dryer:

  • Clean all the plastic parts inside the dryer drum. Pour rubbing alcohol on a scrubby or an old, clean rag, and rub the stain until it disappears.
  • Apply ordinary nonflammable, liquid household cleaner to the stained area with a soft cloth. Rub at the stain until all the excess dye and stains are removed [source: Kitchen aid].
  • Apply a paste made of powdered laundry detergent and very warm water to the stain, using a soft cloth [source: Kitchen aid].

Whatever you use to remove the ink, there's another step to ensure the stains are gone so your next load of laundry will be safe from the ink:

  1. Run a load of old, white towels that have been soaked in bleach and wrung out. This will remove any remaining stains.
  2. Wipe the dryer with a damp cloth.
  3. Toss some old rags in the dryer, and run them through a heat cycle to be sure no remaining ink will stain your next load [source: Heloise].

