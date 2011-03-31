How to Remove Wax from Carpet

Some wax dripped on your carpet, and if you're wondering how to clean up the mess. No, you don't have to hire a professional carpet cleaner. You can do the job yourself with a few household items. We'll show you two tried-and-true methods to remove wax from carpet, one using ice, the other using heat.

Method 1: Ice

Advertisement

You'll need:

Ice cubes

A freezer bag

A blunt tool or knife

vacuum cleaner

Here's what to do:

Put the ice cubes in the bag. You can use pre-packaged ice cubes. Place the ice bag over the waxy area of the carpet. Leave it there for several minutes. Lift the ice bag and check that the wax is frozen solid. If it isn't, leave the ice bag on a while longer. Crack the hardened wax, gently, with the blunt tool. Vacuum the loose pieces of wax. Scrape off any remaining wax particles with the blunt tool. Don't use a sharp instrument because that might cut or ruin the carpet [source: Remove Wax from Carpet Using Ice ].

Method 2: Heat

You'll need:

A dull knife

A roll of white paper towel or some paper bags

An iron

Here's what to do:

Wait until the wax cools down, if necessary. Allow the iron to heat up. Scrape off as much wax drippings as possible with the knife. Cover the remaining wax with two sheets of paper towel or a paper bag. Run the iron over the waxy area. Don't leave the iron in one place too long, to avoid damaging the carpet fibers Lift and discard the paper towels or bag (you can see the absorbed wax on them). Check the carpet for any remaining wax. Repeat Steps 4 - 7 until all the wax is removed [source: Remove Wax from Carpet Using Heat ].

Sometimes all the wax doesn't come out with ironing. Try putting a little dry-cleaning solvent on these spots, and then blotting the area with paper towels [source: Remove Wax from Carpet Using Heat].