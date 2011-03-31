How to Remove Wax from Carpet

Some wax dripped on your carpet, and if you're wondering how to clean up the mess. No, you don't have to hire a professional carpet cleaner. You can do the job yourself with a few household items. We'll show you two tried-and-true methods to remove wax from carpet, one using ice, the other using heat.
Method 1: Ice
You'll need:
- Ice cubes
- A freezer bag
- A blunt tool or knife
- A vacuum cleaner
Here's what to do:
- Put the ice cubes in the bag. You can use pre-packaged ice cubes.
- Place the ice bag over the waxy area of the carpet. Leave it there for several minutes.
- Lift the ice bag and check that the wax is frozen solid. If it isn't, leave the ice bag on a while longer.
- Crack the hardened wax, gently, with the blunt tool.
- Vacuum the loose pieces of wax.
- Scrape off any remaining wax particles with the blunt tool. Don't use a sharp instrument because that might cut or ruin the carpet [source: Remove Wax from Carpet Using Ice].
Method 2: Heat
You'll need:
- A dull knife
- A roll of white paper towel or some paper bags
- An iron
Here's what to do:
- Wait until the wax cools down, if necessary.
- Allow the iron to heat up.
- Scrape off as much wax drippings as possible with the knife.
- Cover the remaining wax with two sheets of paper towel or a paper bag.
- Run the iron over the waxy area. Don't leave the iron in one place too long, to avoid damaging the carpet fibers.
- Lift and discard the paper towels or bag (you can see the absorbed wax on them).
- Check the carpet for any remaining wax.
- Repeat Steps 4 - 7 until all the wax is removed [source: Remove Wax from Carpet Using Heat].
Sometimes all the wax doesn't come out with ironing. Try putting a little dry-cleaning solvent on these spots, and then blotting the area with paper towels [source: Remove Wax from Carpet Using Heat].