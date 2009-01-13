The Home Office

Lacking cabinet space? Try hanging pots and pans from racks above your stove for convenient storage and easy access.

Simple plastic risers in kitchen cabinets are a perfect way to know what canned goods you have in the house. The cans in the rear will peek out over the ones in the front, making their labels easy to read.

Kitchen space is often at a premium, especially if you have a small house. Keeping it clean and organized will open up the countertop and let you really get cooking.

A pantry area or closet can be a great place to store large amounts of dry goods and cans. Keep it organized or you run the risk of not being able to find what you need, and doubling up on purchases, thus wasting money.