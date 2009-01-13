The Kids Rooms

A good closet system can keep your things in good shape and easily accessible. But the best system in the world won't help if you simply have too much stuff. Rule No. 1: Purge before you organize!

Suffering from "TMS": Too Much Stuff? A simple cure is to go through your closets and drawers and get rid of anything you don't wear or that doesn't fit. It will help free up some valuable space.

One problem with clutter is that it hides what you have. Clear out that mess in your bedroom or home office and you just might find something you thought you lost.

Buying new clothes is fine as long as you're willing to get rid of the clothes you don't wear anymore. Remember to set a limit on the space you allow for clothing and stick to it. When the space is full, it's time to purge before you buy.