The Living Room/Den

A fresh coat of paint can give new life to an old piece of furniture or accessory. Find new and practical uses for those sentimental items.

Sometimes the simplest arrangements are the best. Laying out furniture in harmony with your room's shape will create a more peaceful, less cluttered feel.

Exotic items from faraway places are great to display around your home, but if you bury them in clutter, you aren't honoring the memory of the trip. Pick a few pieces you love and display them properly, or risk losing them in the clutter.

If you have two spaces separated by an arch, think of adding a display unit with two open sides so it can be enjoyed from both angles.

Walls and furniture that are the same color can cause things to blend into each other, and make you forget about keeping it looking nice. Try painting the wall a nice contrast color to help your pieces "pop" and make the room look sharp.