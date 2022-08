This is the cleanser you need to hit all the spots that aren’t covered by specialty cleansers. The kitchen and bathroom counters, the top of the back of the toilet, the stove top, the front of the microwave and refrigerator…you get the idea. You always want to have an all-purpose close at hand for any and all spills, spots and accidents. You should find a cleanser that you can spray on a spot and wipe off with a wet rag for a sparkling clean space.

