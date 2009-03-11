10 Spring Outdoor Cleaning Tips

Post-wintertime, there are a lot of things you know you're supposed to do but don't actually feel like doing. Cleaning your gutters is probably one of them, but trust us -- you don't want water damage to your house. And at least when you clean gutters in the spring, you have blue skies and fluffy, white clouds as a background. (Always a silver lining, eh?)

Once you're on that ladder, you're going to need to get rid of all the leaves, twigs and other gunk that's made a home in your gutter. If you're doing it by hand instead of with some sort of scoop, we recommend wearing gloves, lest you cut yourself on exposed jagged metal.

