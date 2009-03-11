10 Spring Outdoor Cleaning Tips

During the winter, you're mostly worried about the inside of your home (read: why the heck is it always so darn cold in that one room?). But now that you, the kids and the pets are all spending more time outside, it's time to take a look at your fences.

Rot is the biggest thing to look for in a wooden fence, along with loose rails and any kind of wobbly parts. If it's been a few years since the wood has been treated, it's a good idea to check to see if bugs have gnawed their way around, too.

With a metal fence, you'll want to make sure there aren't any holes or places where it's pulling away from the ground. This could make for unwanted two-way traffic: puppies getting out; vermin getting in!