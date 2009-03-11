10 Spring Outdoor Cleaning Tips

For many of us, spring calls for new clothes. For your house, that might mean a fresh coat of paint.

Weather can really take a toll on a paint job. If your formerly pristine shutters are looking a few shades grayer or more bleached-out than before, it might be time for a touch-up. Same goes for the garage door and your front door -- what's more welcoming than a well-taken-care-of facade when you pull in the driveway from work?

If the taupe that came with the house just isn't cutting it color-wise, you might want to finally try out the red door you've dreamed of -- or a new mailbox (although you'll want to check first with your homeowners' association, if you have one).