10 Spring Outdoor Cleaning Tips

After you've spent a whole day sorting screws in your garage, you might want to tear your hair out. Get violent in a more productive way instead.

Start with yanking up weeds. There's something very satisfying about ripping up a troublesome weed before it has the chance to terrorize your lawn and garden.

Advertisement

Haven't had your fill of the yard carnage? Pull out a sharp blade and prune your overgrown shrubs. Snipping off the dead bits makes way for new growth. Some people wait until after the flowering shrubs have bloomed to do the pruning, but that may not be healthiest for the shrub (even if the flowers are easy on the eyes). Consult your local gardening center if you need more pruning advice.