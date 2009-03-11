10 Spring Outdoor Cleaning Tips

It's not really summer until someone invites the neighbors over for a barbecue. That's why spring is the perfect time to get your poor, neglected patio or deck in shape.

Banish the dirt and cobwebs with a broom first. If you have plastic furniture, break out the hose. No one's going to want to sit down on dirty cushions, so do some deep cleaning and then invest in vinyl protectant to keep them looking fresh.

The final step? Let your grill re-enter your life. You're going to need a degreaser, a wire brush and a healthy lack of respect for greasy, charcoal-y buildup.