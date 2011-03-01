Spring Cleaning Secrets for Lazy People

There's a lot to be said for getting organized with a cleaning caddy. These nifty carryalls are designed to tote your supplies from room to room. If you want a sponge for that nasty crayon streak on the dining room wall, you won't have to stop everything and go find one if you've got all your cleaning goodies in one handy location. Caddies are available in wicker, wire and rubber varieties. To make sure you've covered all the bases, put one together for bathroom-related tasks and another for everything else.

Speaking of sponges, these all-purpose tools get a bad rap. Yes, they can harbor some pretty nasty bacteria, but that's only if you don't get them clean after each use. You don't need a cupboard full of antibacterial cleansers to clean your sponges. Use the microwave. A couple of minutes in a microwave set on high will kill 99 percent of bacteria on a household sponge (just make sure the sponge is wet when you put it in the microwave). If you've stopped using these convenient and inexpensive aids, lose the paper towels and grab a bag of quality sponges the next time you go shopping. A good microwave cleaning daily will keep a sponge sweet-smelling and ready to swipe and scrub on a moment's notice.