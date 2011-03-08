Spring Cleaning Tips for Germaphobes

The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and a year's worth of dust and grime is looming. Your inner Howard Hughes is cringing at the thought of all the grease and mildew that has amassed within the walls of your precious nest.
Alas, the time for a nice and thorough spring cleaning has arrived. We're talking wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling, not-even-a-dust-mite-could-survive sort of cleaning. Yes, there will be the usual flipping of the mattress, moving out the furniture and scrubbing in the drawers of the fridge. But if you want to assuage your lurking germaphobe and achieve a truly clean house, you're going to have to kick it up a notch and delve into some areas you probably hadn't even thought of. Here are some tips for spring cleaning your house until it shines like the top of the Chrysler Building. Even Miss Hannigan would approve.
