Spring Cleaning Tips and Tricks: Pets Edition

Fleas are not only unpleasant houseguests, they're terrible for your dog. These fur-infesting pests set up shop sucking Fido's blood, but some dogs even have an allergic reaction to flea saliva, making for one miserable canine. In addition to all this unpleasantness, fleas can also cause tapeworm and anemia in dogs.

Your best bet is to prevent your dog getting them in the first place. Flea and tick preventatives prescribed by your veterinarian are very effective, but there are all kinds of products from shampoos to collars that can be used to combat fleas.

Advertisement

If your dog has fleas, here is some great information on how to get rid of them.

" " Keeping your cats and dogs free of fleas will make them happier and your home a cleaner and healthier place to live. Happy monkey/Shutterstock

As with dogs, cats are vulnerable to fleas. It's more difficult to bathe a cat covered in the insects, but fortunately the veterinarian-prescribed topical medications work as well for them as they do for dogs. Cats often don't like the smell of flea collars, but if you try one, vets most often recommend ones containing insect growth regulators (IGRs), which prevent larval fleas from maturing.

Here is a lot more information about getting rid of the fleas on your feline friends.