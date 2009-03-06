Ultimate Guide to Spring Cleaning

That's right, you've got it. Start high and work down to the floors. Brian McEntire/ ­iStockphoto

­Just as we've been looking at the entire process of spring cleaning as a multi-layer event, the single layer that is the actual cleaning should be viewed much the same way. Basically, it's best to start at the top and work your way down. This holds true with both the house as a whole -- it's best to start at the top floor and work down to the ground floor -- as well as each individual room. Start with the ceiling and end with the floors.

Since dust is easily kicked up and spread from surface to surface, it's a good idea to dust first. Here, any spring cleaner is presented with a route to take in cleaning the house. One may perform each task -- for example, dusting -- in each room of the house and then repeat the process with each subsequent task. Another method is to completely clean each room at a time. It's a matter of preference; neither method is necessarily better than the other. Cleaning each room entirely before moving onto another can give a sense of accomplishment each time, but cleaning the house as if it were one giant room may make the cleaning go by more quickly.

Advertisement

Regardless of what method you choose, dust the ceiling first. Move to raised objects, like high shelves and ceiling fans next. Then move onto surfaces like countertops, windows, blinds, tables and lamps. Essentially, move the grime to the floor or carpet, where it can be swept up. A good spring cleaning means moving normally stationary objects -- like couches and appliances -- to clean behind them. As a spring cleaner you should feel obliged to go the extra mile; wherever dirt and dust may hide, you must be prepared to fearlessly tread in order to eradicate it.

Some spring cleanings may be a bit deeper than others. For a lot of people, moving the couch to clean beneath it is a big enough deal. There are others, however, for whom this is only the beginning.