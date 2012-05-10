" " Teens need to learn the importance of cleaning before they leave home -- and doing chores around the house is the best way to teach them. Photos.com/ Thinkstock

There's nothing worse than getting a frantic call from your teenage daughter after she's turned all of her new sorority T-shirts pink in the wash. "Mom, is there anything you can do to fix them?" Sadly, there usually is nothing that can save a mistake when reds and whites were mixed in the washing machine. But, a few short lessons at home could have prevented this mistake. And, don't get us started on those dirty teenage boys whose college dorm rooms require we wear a HAZMAT suit before we enter.

Teaching your teens about cleaning before they leave home is crucial. Not only is it a valuable life lesson about obligations and responsibility, it will also save you some time and stress while it teaches your teens important lessons about caring for themselves and their environment.

So what are the most important cleaning tasks to assign to your teen? If they're going off to college, cleaning their rooms and doing their laundry are musts. But what if they're moving into their own apartment instead? Well that's when cleaning the bathroom and kitchen will be critical, as well.

Start off with the most basic tasks first. And don't forget to demonstrate everything. Vacuuming is pretty easy to get the hang of, but your teen may not know vacuuming includes the drapes, couch cushions, and underneath furniture. And since practice makes perfect, don't begin teaching your teens quick cleaning lessons the summer before they leave for college. Start when they're young and make sure they get in lots of practice through weekly chores. While they're perfecting their cleaning skills and learning responsibility, you will get a much-needed break from your usual duties.

Easier said than done, you say? Well, that may be true, but the task is well worth the effort on your part. And, if you make it fun, your teen might not even put up a fuss. Read on to the next page for our tips on showing your teen the importance of cleaning.