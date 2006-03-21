10 Uses for Baking Soda: Guidelines for Cleaning Your Bathroom

We saved baking soda's most important use for last. Baking soda can be the go-to ingredient in your personal care kit. Used straight, it's a basic, mildly abrasive, antibacterial dentifrice -- a tooth scrubber. Apply a bit to a toothbrush and brush as usual. Follow up with a baking soda and water solution as a rinse and gargle.

Like other salts, baking soda helps to reduce swelling and cleanse the skin by drawing out water and any substances dissolved in it. A few tablespoons of baking soda dissolved in a basin of warm water makes a soothing soak for tired feet. Apply a paste of baking soda and water as a facial exfoliant. And when the bug bites or the bee strings, apply the paste to the affected area. In addition to its drawing power, baking soda's alkaline quality neutralizes the acids in insect saliva.

