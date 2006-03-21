10 Uses for Baking Soda: Guidelines for Cleaning Your Bathroom

Adding a bit of lemon juice to a baking-soda-and-vinegar solution will lend it a more pleasant scent. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Unlike stains and lime deposits, clogs form hidden from view inside plumbing fixtures. You don't notice them until your drain isn't draining and your shower isn't showering you.

To keep a drain open, pour in 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) baking soda, followed by 1 cup (235 milliliters) vinegar. Let sit for 10 to 20 minutes and then flush the drain with very hot water. This helps break up soap, hair, grime and other bathroom debris that slows the flow. Never try this treatment on clogged drains that you've treated with a commercial drain opener. The kickback from the soda-vinegar reaction may spew caustic fumes and liquid back into the sink.

Mineral deposits are sometimes the cause of sluggish showers. A simple fix: Detach the showerhead and soak for an hour in 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) baking soda mixed with 1 cup (235 milliliters) vinegar. Reattach and run very hot water through the showerhead for several minutes.

If you can't remove the showerhead, mix the ingredients inside a sturdy plastic bag. Secure the bag around the showerhead with a rubber band to submerge the fixture for an hour, then take the bag off and run the hot water for several minutes.

