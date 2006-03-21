Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your House

More Uses for Baking Soda in the House

Think you've seen all the cleaning uses baking soda has to offer? Think again. Here are some more wonderful applications for baking soda in your home.

Upholstery: A fresh stain of oily or greasy food on a cloth chair can be absorbed with equal parts baking soda and salt. Sprinkle the mixture, rub lightly, leave on for a few hours, then vacuum the fabric.

Clean vinyl upholstery, such as a recliner or kitchen chair, with a baking-soda paste rubbed on, dried, then wiped off.

Control household odors: Freshen blankets that have been in storage by sprinkling with baking soda and rolling them up for a couple of hours. Then fluff the blankets in the dryer without heat.

Before storing luggage or travel trunks, place an open box of baking soda inside, and close the luggage overnight. Repeat this when removing luggage from long-term storage.

If your waterbed mattress develops a musty odor, rinse it inside and out with a baking-soda solution, then refill it as usual. Use a sponge to gently scrub the outside of the mattress with the solution.

Eliminate residue and smells from mops or rags by soaking them in a mixture of 4 tablespoons baking soda and 1 gallon water.

Fill the toes of old pantyhose with baking soda, cut off the feet, and tie to secure. Hang the sachet in a room to absorb musty odors.

Cleaning and Dusting

Dust and dirt are everywhere throughout the house. Using baking soda makes it easier to get rid of them.

Jewelry: Clean gold and silver jewelry with 3 parts baking soda to 1 part water. Rub the mixture on gently, then rinse it off. Buff the jewelry with a soft cloth.

Shine platinum jewelry with dry baking soda buffed on with a soft cloth.

Glassware and knickknacks: Clean stained china with a paste of baking soda and water.

To clean glass vases or other containers, fill the container three-quarters full with hot water, add a teaspoon of baking soda, and shake. Let the container sit, and then rinse.

Stubborn spots on porcelain surfaces such as lamps, vases, and candlesticks can be cleaned by dipping a damp cloth in the baking soda and rubbing.

Windows and blinds: Wash windows with a sponge dipped in baking soda. To avoid dry haze on the windows, rinse them with a clean sponge and plenty of water, and dry.

Put dirty venetian blinds in a tub of warm water and 1/2 cup baking soda, soak them for half an hour, then scrub and rinse.

Tips and tricks: Stained piano keys can be cleaned with a damp sponge dipped in baking soda. Wipe the key, and then buff it.

Use baking soda to simulate snow on your Christmas tree.

A permanent filler for nail holes on white walls is a mixture of baking soda and white glue formed into paste.

To make a simple silver tarnish remover, boil water and 1/2 teaspoon salt with 1 to 2 teaspoons of baking soda. Place tarnished silverware in a pan with the boiled mixture and piece of aluminum foil. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Rinse the silverware well, then use a soft cloth to buff dry.

As you've seen, baking soda can be a handy friend to have all through the house. So take it out of the kitchen.

