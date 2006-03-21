Home & Garden
Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

by Christine Halvorson

Pots, Pans and Cookware

To clean encrusted grease and food on roasting pans:

  • Dampen with hot water.
  • Sprinkle with baking soda.
  • Let the pot sit for an hour.
  • Sponge it clean.

To loosen baked- or dried-on food in the pans:

  • Gently boil water and baking soda in the pans.
  • When the food is loosened, cool the pan.
  • Wipe it clean.

Enamel cookware can't handle abrasive cleaners. To clean enamel cookware:

  • Apply a baking-soda paste.
  • Let sit for an hour.
  • Then clean with a synthetic scrubber.
  • Rinse.

To remove stains from a nonstick pan:

  • Boil 1 cup water, 2 tablespoons baking soda, and 1/2 cup liquid bleach in the pan for several minutes.
  • Wash the pan as usual.
  • Use cooking oil to reseason.

To clean up burned-on stains on cookie sheets:

  • Cover with baking soda.
  • Then cover with hot water.
  • Let soak for 10 minutes.
  • Next, scour the sheet with baking soda and a scrubber.

