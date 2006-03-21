Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

Pots, Pans and Cookware
To clean encrusted grease and food on roasting pans:
- Dampen with hot water.
- Sprinkle with baking soda.
- Let the pot sit for an hour.
- Sponge it clean.
To loosen baked- or dried-on food in the pans:
- Gently boil water and baking soda in the pans.
- When the food is loosened, cool the pan.
- Wipe it clean.
Enamel cookware can't handle abrasive cleaners. To clean enamel cookware:
- Apply a baking-soda paste.
- Let sit for an hour.
- Then clean with a synthetic scrubber.
- Rinse.
To remove stains from a nonstick pan:
- Boil 1 cup water, 2 tablespoons baking soda, and 1/2 cup liquid bleach in the pan for several minutes.
- Wash the pan as usual.
- Use cooking oil to reseason.
To clean up burned-on stains on cookie sheets:
- Cover with baking soda.
- Then cover with hot water.
- Let soak for 10 minutes.
- Next, scour the sheet with baking soda and a scrubber.