Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

To clean encrusted grease and food on roasting pans:

Dampen with hot water.

Sprinkle with baking soda.

Let the pot sit for an hour.

Sponge it clean.

To loosen baked- or dried-on food in the pans:

Advertisement

Gently boil water and baking soda in the pans.

When the food is loosened, cool the pan.

Wipe it clean.

Enamel cookware can't handle abrasive cleaners. To clean enamel cookware:

Apply a baking-soda paste.

Let sit for an hour.

Then clean with a synthetic scrubber.

Rinse.

To remove stains from a nonstick pan:

Boil 1 cup water, 2 tablespoons baking soda, and 1/2 cup liquid bleach in the pan for several minutes.

Wash the pan as usual.

Use cooking oil to reseason.

To clean up burned-on stains on cookie sheets: