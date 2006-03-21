Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

Refrigerators and Freezers
Follow these tips for using baking soda in refrigerators and freezers:
- An open box of baking soda in the refrigerator absorbs odors for up to three months. The same is true of freezers.
- To remove any unpleasant taste in ice cubes from an automatic ice cube maker, clean removable parts of the unit with baking soda and water.
- Rub a wooden cutting board with a baking-soda paste to remove odors.
- Reduce garbage-can smells by sprinkling baking soda in each time you add garbage. Periodically wash out and deodorize the garbage cans with a solution of 1 cup baking soda per 1 gallon water.