Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

by Christine Halvorson

Refrigerators and Freezers

Follow these tips for using baking soda in refrigerators and freezers:

  • An open box of baking soda in the refrigerator absorbs odors for up to three months. The same is true of freezers.
  • To remove any unpleasant taste in ice cubes from an automatic ice cube maker, clean removable parts of the unit with baking soda and water.
  • Rub a wooden cutting board with a baking-soda paste to remove odors.
  • Reduce garbage-can smells by sprinkling baking soda in each time you add garbage. Periodically wash out and deodorize the garbage cans with a solution of 1 cup baking soda per 1 gallon water.

