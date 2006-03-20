Home & Garden
Uses for Salt: Cleaning Your House

by Christine Halvorson

Household Projects with Salt

The chemical properties of salt also make it useful for many common repair and maintenance jobs around the house. You can use salt to make your own plaster. Salt also does wonders at removing rust and stopping new candles from dripping. Let's start with wall recovery.

Plaster: Mix 2 tablespoons salt and 2 tablespoons cornstarch, then add enough water (about 5 teaspoons) to make a thick paste. Use the paste to fill a small nail hole, chip, or other hole in Sheetrock or plaster. Let the paste dry, then sand lightly and paint.

Candles: Stop new candles from dripping by first soaking them in a strong solution of 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup salt for several hours. Let the candles dry, then burn them as usual.

Fireplaces: An occasional handful of salt thrown into your fireplace fire will help loosen soot inside your chimney. It also makes a cheery, bright yellow flame.

Rust: Mix salt and cream of tartar, and moisten with enough water to make a paste. Apply to a rust stain on a piece of metal outdoor furniture; let it sit in the sun until dry. Repeat the process if necessary.

Another rust removal method is to make a paste of lemon juice and salt. Apply paste to the rusted object, and rub with a dry, soft cloth.

As you've seen, salt is not just for the dinner table. It can be great for cleaning and home repairs as well.

Can Salt Make Softer Water?

Sometimes household water can be too hard to do an effective job of cleaning. The water supply may contain high concentrations of calcium and magnesium because of the geology and source of water in that region.

One way to determine if you have hard water is if your soap and laundry detergent don't lather very well or your glasses and dishes are left with significant water spots after running them through the dishwasher. Also, your bathtub and bath fixtures may develop a filmy feel.

A household water softener takes calcium and magnesium out of the water supply by using water softener salts, which are pellets of sodium that absorb the hardening minerals and keep the softener running efficiently.

