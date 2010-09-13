10 Easy Tips for Controlling Outdoor Pests

Slugs will lay waste to your garden if you let them. iStockphoto.com /Dieter Hawlan

A pest problem outside your home can be almost as troubling as one inside. You might not have to worry about bugs in your bed, but you do still have to deal with critters eating your plants and ants crawling all over you while you're trying to enjoy an evening outside. Even though you're technically in their territory when you enter the great outdoors, it's understandable that you would want to avoid being sprayed by the skunk that lives under your porch, and that you'd like to see your vegetables become snacks for you, not snacks for the squirrels.

Well, we've got a few tricks up our gardening gloves to help you control those pesky outdoor vermin. Borrow from our 10 easy tips, and you'll be back to having a luscious garden and critter-free evenings on the porch. First up, we'll tackle those birds that keep pecking at your vegetable garden.

Advertisement