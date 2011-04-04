How to Get Rid of Stink Bugs In the House

Stink bugs, also known as shield bugs, are flying insects that can invade your house and wreak havoc. Their wide bodies resemble a shield, hence the name shield bug. Stink bugs have glands that emit a foul odor when they feel threatened, hence the name stink bug. Stink bugs are resistant to most pesticides available on the market, making them hard to control. They are most active from the spring to the fall, living in your garden and feeding on vegetables, such as tomatoes and squash. Stink bugs will typically enter your house in the winter, seeking shelter. It's therefore important to start the extermination process during the summer months. One important rule is that if you encounter a stink bug, don't step on it and crush it, as it will cause the release of the noxious fumes from the bug's scent gland. Below is an outline of several ways to remove stink bugs from your house.
- Seal cracks Make an effort to seal up all the cracks around the outside of your house during the summer months. This is the best way to keep stink bugs out.
- Spraying You may consider spraying insecticides on your plants to keep the bugs away. You can also spray the outside walls of your basement with any insect repellent containing the eco-friendly chemical Cypermethrin.
- Vacuum If the bugs have already entered the house, you will have to vacuum them up. Since the stink bugs will make your household vacuum cleaner stinky, it's advisable to use a Shop-Vac vacuum cleaner and vacuum them up. Make sure that when you are done vacuuming, you dump the contents into a bag. Tie up the bag and get rid of it.
- Reduce the lights Stink bugs are attracted to light, so reduce the lights outside your house.
- Call an exterminator If all has failed, you will have to call a professional exterminator [sources: Health Guidance, Denznet].