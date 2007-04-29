How to Prevent Garden Pests and Diseases



Follow your pesticide's directions

and clean up thoroughly

when you're done.



Pesticides are a good tool in the battle against garden pests. These days, chemical pesticides come and go. Yes, they kill plant pests, but they often have unforeseen consequences. Several formulations have been taken off the market due to their ill effects. For example, DDT was pulled from the market because it was spreading through the environment, causing death among bug and fish-eating birds, including the American eagle (it made their eggshells too fragile for survival of the young).

Unfortunately, there are times when a particular pest, such as fire ants, requires strong measures. Use every caution when you resort to pesticide. Follow the directions on the package, wear protective clothing (and wash it afterward), and take a shower or at least wash your hands and face as soon as possible. Keep in mind that insects and microorganisms sometimes evolve rapidly and become immune to chemical remedies whose damaging effects remain in the environment nonetheless.



Mild soap can help you keep container plants pest-free. Keep reading to learn about washing container plants to eliminate pests.



