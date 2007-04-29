How to Prevent Garden Pests and Diseases

Pesticide Safety
Follow your pesticide's directions
and clean up thoroughly
when you're done.
Unfortunately, there are times when a particular pest, such as fire ants, requires strong measures. Use every caution when you resort to pesticide. Follow the directions on the package, wear protective clothing (and wash it afterward), and take a shower or at least wash your hands and face as soon as possible. Keep in mind that insects and microorganisms sometimes evolve rapidly and become immune to chemical remedies whose damaging effects remain in the environment nonetheless.
Mild soap can help you keep container plants pest-free. Keep reading to learn about washing container plants to eliminate pests.
