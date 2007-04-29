How to Prevent Garden Pests and Diseases

Growing healthy plants is the first step toward a great garden. To achieve this, it's important to prevent diseases through careful plant selection, planting, and care. Choose disease-resistant cultivars whenever possible. They are bred to resist infection-an ideal way to avoid diseases. Growing disease-resistant vegetables prevents chemical tainting of your food. Planting disease-resistant varieties of popular flowers such as roses saves you time, trouble, and expense. There are varying levels of protection available:



Find cultivars that are resistant to diseases that are common in your area.



Some cultivars have multiple disease resistances for maximum protection. The Big Beef tomato, for instance, resists various types of wilts, tobacco mosaic virus, nematodes, and gray leaf spot. Little is left that can harm it.





Some cultivars resist only one disease. But if that disease is a problem in your area, then these plants will be worth their weight in gold.





Other plants are disease tolerant, meaning they may still get the disease but should grow well despite it.

When it comes to garden pests, you need to know your enemy. On the next page, you'll find symptoms and control methods for common garden pests.



